Du Plessis, Amla, Bavuma tune up for Galle Test with fifties

COLOMBO: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma all made half-centuries on the second day of S Africa's practice match in Colombo, with Dean Elgar also getting a decent batting workout, hitting 43 off 48 balls. As had been the case with the Sri Lanka Board XI on day one, however, the second half of the South Africa's innings folded, the team tumbling from 223 for 3 to 338 all out. The match was then called off. Not among the runs on a fairly placid P Sara track, was opener Aiden Markram, who was bowled for a duck by Lahiru Gamage on the first evening, as well as Quinton de Kock and Theunis dy Bruyn, who are likely to make up the lower-middle order in the Tests. The spinners wrought most of the damage for the hosts. Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has played limited-overs cricket for Sri Lanka, took 3 for 72. Dhananjaya de Silva, who will probably be in Sri Lanka's Test XI, struck twice with his part-time offspin, removing de Bruyn and Dale Steyn.