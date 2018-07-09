Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In the past it has made me nervous when I’ve seen bigger guys go out. I feel like, ‘OK, it’s me next time’. I didn’t feel the effect this time
Roger Federer (Swiss tennis player)
In the past it has made me nervous when I’ve seen bigger guys go out. I feel like, ‘OK, it’s me next time’. I didn’t feel the effect this time
Roger Federer (Swiss tennis player)
Comments