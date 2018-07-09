German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack

BERLIN: German police arrested 10 people on Sunday over an alleged anti-Semitic attack in a Berlin park, with local media reporting that both victim and suspects are Syrians.

The group, aged between 15 and 25, including three women, were detained following the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police did not give the names or nationalities of the suspects or the victim, but German daily Welt had reported that all involved are Syrians.

Police said the victim had approached the group in a park to borrow a lighter, but his cigarette was snatched away.

The 25-year-old was wearing a chain with a star of David, which police said was ripped from the victim´s neck by one of the men, while spewing "anti-Semitic insults".