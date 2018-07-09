Hamza’s spokesperson rejects news

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s spokesperson has termed disinformation the news associated with him regarding Suhail Sukhaira harassing PML-N workers. Talking to The News, he said no such tickers or news item were issued by Hamza’s media team and the news channels airing the news have been misguided.
LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s spokesperson has termed disinformation the news associated with him regarding Suhail Sukhaira harassing PML-N workers. Talking to The News, he said no such tickers or news item were issued by Hamza’s media team and the news channels airing the news have been misguided.
Comments