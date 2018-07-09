Mon July 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Hamza’s spokesperson rejects news

LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s spokesperson has termed disinformation the news associated with him regarding Suhail Sukhaira harassing PML-N workers. Talking to The News, he said no such tickers or news item were issued by Hamza’s media team and the news channels airing the news have been misguided.

