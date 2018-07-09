Running without controls

For the last few years, we have been listening to the loud voices that are protesting against widespread corruption in the country. While it is a positive sign that people are demanding for accountability of all, it is also important to realise – no matter how unpopular the truth is – that corruption is not limited to one political party or a group.

Corruption is deeply entrenched at all levels and in every institution. Unfortunately, there is no quick solution to deal with this problem. Cash embezzlement and misappropriation of fund can easily be carried out if there are no proper controls in place. Many economic experts believe that in order to do away with corruption from different organisations, the management and those in charge with governance should put in strict internal controls. All dealings should go through at least two-step authorisation. Through this and other similar steps we can fight against corruption.

Zameer Yasin

Shikarpur