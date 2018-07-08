Pakistan ranked among 25 most powerful countries: report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has dropped two positions to 22 in the list of most powerful countries in the world leaving Singapore, Spain and Brazil behind in a new global ranking.

As per the list published by US News and World Report, an American media house publishing since 1933 has placed the South Asian country at the 22nd spot. The ranking is based on the influence of national political, economic and military power.

India is ranked 15th most powerful and 25th best country in the list while Turkey is 14th most powerful and 36th best country ranking in the list.

Military Force: Pakistan’s total military force is 919,000 with 6,37,000 active and 282,000 reserve force respectively.

Military Strength: 1,281 military aircraft, 2,182 combat tanks and 197 naval assets.

Economy: The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita was 1222.52 US dollars in 2017. The seventh most populous country is also one of the youngest in the world with the majority of citizens under age 22, stated the report.

Overall, Pakistan was ranked as the 74th Best Country in the world this year with its power rankings falling by two places in the latest list. Last year Pakistan was ranked as the 20th most powerful country.

The United States of America remains the most powerful country in the world with Russia and China claiming the second and third spot respectively.

The 2018 Best Countries report and rankings are based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade travel and investment and directly affect national economies. The report covers perceptions of 80 nations.