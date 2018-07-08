Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lower Dir PML-N activists to initiate ‘jail bharo’ movement if Nawaz arrested

TIMERGARA: Pakistan

x
Advertisement

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Lower Dir chapter, on

Saturday staged protest demonstration against conviction of party head

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar by National

Accountability Bureau

(NAB) court.

The protesters also burnt tyres and blocked Dir-Peshawar highway for a while. Wearing black armbands and carrying party flags, the charged PML-N workers chanted slogans against the court verdict.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Lower Dir general secretary and candidate for NA-6 Dir-I Javed Akhtar advocate, PK-15 candidate Sayed Inayatur Rahman, PK-17 candidate Malik Shaukat Ali advocate, PK-14 candidate Said Ghani, Attaullah Khan, Aizaz Ahmad Jan, Muhammad Yar, Nadeem and others termed the court verdict as biased.

They said that Nawaz Sharif did no corruption but PML-N was being ousted from elections.

They said that Nawaz Sharif was implicated in

corruption case through a conspiracy and people

would vote for the PML-N on July 25.

The PML-N activists announced to initiate ‘jail bharo’ movement if Nawaz Sharif was arrested.

“Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, started the game changing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, constructed motorways and spread a network of development projects across the country while putting Pakistan on track to development.

However, the enemies

of development and progressive Pakistan were

continuously hatchling conspiracies against PML-N leader whereas those looted Pakistan with both hands were roaming freely,” said one of the speakers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar