Lower Dir PML-N activists to initiate ‘jail bharo’ movement if Nawaz arrested

TIMERGARA: Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Lower Dir chapter, on

Saturday staged protest demonstration against conviction of party head

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar by National

Accountability Bureau

(NAB) court.

The protesters also burnt tyres and blocked Dir-Peshawar highway for a while. Wearing black armbands and carrying party flags, the charged PML-N workers chanted slogans against the court verdict.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Lower Dir general secretary and candidate for NA-6 Dir-I Javed Akhtar advocate, PK-15 candidate Sayed Inayatur Rahman, PK-17 candidate Malik Shaukat Ali advocate, PK-14 candidate Said Ghani, Attaullah Khan, Aizaz Ahmad Jan, Muhammad Yar, Nadeem and others termed the court verdict as biased.

They said that Nawaz Sharif did no corruption but PML-N was being ousted from elections.

They said that Nawaz Sharif was implicated in

corruption case through a conspiracy and people

would vote for the PML-N on July 25.

The PML-N activists announced to initiate ‘jail bharo’ movement if Nawaz Sharif was arrested.

“Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, started the game changing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, constructed motorways and spread a network of development projects across the country while putting Pakistan on track to development.

However, the enemies

of development and progressive Pakistan were

continuously hatchling conspiracies against PML-N leader whereas those looted Pakistan with both hands were roaming freely,” said one of the speakers.