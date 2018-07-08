Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

A
APP
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wastewater treatment plant opened at Quaid’s Mazar

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

x
Advertisement

He offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the mazar. He also inaugurated a wastewater treatment plant on the mausoleum premises.

On the occasion, the minister, paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, said the Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a progressive and developed country, a goal which could be achieved through good governance.

The caretaker government had been assigned the task to govern the country for an interim period, he said, adding that it would deliver the goods with a sense of responsibility.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar