Wastewater treatment plant opened at Quaid’s Mazar

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the mazar. He also inaugurated a wastewater treatment plant on the mausoleum premises.

On the occasion, the minister, paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, said the Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a progressive and developed country, a goal which could be achieved through good governance.

The caretaker government had been assigned the task to govern the country for an interim period, he said, adding that it would deliver the goods with a sense of responsibility.