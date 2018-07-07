Religio-political leaders divided on Sharifs conviction

LAHORE: Leaders of religio-political parties Friday gave a mixed reaction to the Sharif family conviction by an accountability court in Avenfield reference.

Some termed it a great judicial step against corruption of top politicians in the country, and some a divine retribution for the Nawaz Sharif government’s measures involving religious affairs. Ameerul Azeem, a spokesman for Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq, said the court decision would appear one-sided if other politicians among 436 named in Panama leaks were not punished. However, he termed the verdict a victory of justice and a big step towards nabbing the corrupt politicians. Jamiat Uleme-e-Pakistan (JUP) President and Vice President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Pir Ijaz Hashmi said the sentences of Sharif family were politically motivated and one-sided. He said so far only politicians had been subjected to accountability, but civil and military bureaucracies were spared. He said a leading political party must not be pushed to the wall. MMA Vice President and chief of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Senator Sajid Mir said the Sharif family was not sentenced over corruption but taking independent decisions.

Talking to The News, he said the judgment was not victory of democracy but that of a small section of the country. He said politicians should worry about survival of democratic system in the country instead of celebrating conviction of the Sharif family. Tanzim-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed said Nawaz Sharif’s conviction was a result of his own wrongdoings and his government’s measure o against the basic beliefs of Islam. He said other politicians ought to learn a lesson from Sharif’s conviction. JUP-Noorani leader Qari Zawwar Bahadur termed the sentence a historic verdict, which would go a long way in purging the country of corruption. He said Nawaz Sharif was reaping what he had sown by hanging Mumtaz Qadri and amending the legislators’ oath. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya-Rasoolallah (TLYR) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi said Nawaz Sharif was facing a divine punishment over his anti-Islam measures. Majlis-e-Ahrar Islam Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema said Nawaz Sharif conspired against the basic beliefs of Islam and attempted to amend the blasphemy laws. He said the accountability of ruling class was a positive sign but it must not be politically motivated, one-sided or selective.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri termed the sentence of Nawaz Sharif ‘peanuts compared to the magnitude of his crimes’. However, he added, it was the beginning of punishment of the corrupt politicians in the country. He praised and congratulated NAB and judiciary for finally bringing to light the truth and holding the godfather of corruption accountable.

PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said besides confiscating the London properties, Sharif family’s properties in Pakistan should also be confiscated and sold out for paying the fee of lawyers involved in prosecuting the Sharif family. He also demanded punishing the Sharif brothers for Model Town killings.

Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) President and Nizam-e-Mustafa Muttahida Mahaz (NMMM) Ameer Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair said Nawaz Sharif’s humiliating downfall and conviction must serve as an eye-opener for other politicians. The future rulers must be prepared for such an exit if they violate the religious beliefs of Muslims like the sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW).

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam leader Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali said Nawaz Sharif forgot about the divine retribution in his misadventures against Islam, but finally had to face humiliation.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his spokesman Maulana Amjad Khan did not respond despite several attempts to seek their comments on the judgment.