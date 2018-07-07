China hopes for negotiations on Indo-Pak dispute

BEIJING: China reiterated on Friday that Pakistan and India should go for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of their bilateral dispute.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said here at the weekly news briefing that both the countries needed to play their role in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia.

When his attention was drawn to the report that the secretary general of the United Nations has appointed the new Chief Military Observer of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, Lu Kang said: “We have noticed the relevant reports.”

As a common neighbour and friend of Pakistan and India, China hopes that the two sides will continue to conduct calm and proper handling of relevant issues through dialogue and consultation and work together to maintain peace and stability in South Asia, he added.