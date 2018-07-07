Spanish media says goodbye to Ronaldo

MADRID: Spain’s media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy’s welcomed him on Friday after persistent reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will leave Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus.

“Ciao CR7” said the headline of Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

“Real accepts his departure, the key day will be today (Friday) and Juve wants to wrap up the operation so it can announce it,” the newspaper said. Spanish sport newspaper AS said that the player could be unveiled to Juve supporters in Turin as early as Saturday, with the date 7/7 symbolic for number 7 Ronaldo. Juventus “hopes to announce (the news) tomorrow in its stadium,” said the paper, which had the headline “Cristiano exit imminent”.

Ronaldo was applauded at Juventus Stadium by the club’s fans last season after scoring a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Italian media welcomed the purported “imminent” arrival of Ronaldo, with Corriere Dello Sport also expecting him in Turin on Saturday.