Avenfield case verdict gets mixed reaction

LAHORE : The general public expressed mixed reaction to the Accountability Court verdict in the Avenfield case against the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law, Captain (R) Safdar.

The verdict shows that some circles did not want to see Nawaz Sharif in power. Nawaz’s narrative was gaining popularity among the people of the country. It was expected that Nawaz would run the election campaign and the PML-N would get maximum seats in National Assembly and provincial assemblies. It was the major reason behind the verdict, said Imran Ali, a resident of Lahore in gloomy voice. He said other politicians are billionaires but they were not made accountable. Why dictators were not given sentence on the violation and suspension of Constitution of Pakistan, he posed a question. He termed the verdict a political victimisation of the PML-N and nothing else.

On the contrary, Jamshed Butt, a resident of Mozang, called it historical verdict. According to him, the verdict shows that everyone is equal before the law. No influential could save skin because of his wealth and power. He said it was just the beginning of action against the corrupt and influential. The country will have to be corruption-free now as the movement against corruption was a demand of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The verdict was a first blow to status quo, he said, adding that it was a new beginning of the corruption-free Pakistan. He said the verdict was against the corrupt, not against the party.

Another citizen, Munir alias Bao, said the litigation was not between Nawaz Sharif and his political opponents. It was actually between Nawaz family and the people of Pakistan who are dead tired of corruption. According to him, the people of Pakistan want such political system and judicial system where everybody is accountable and serves the nation. The verdict is a reflection of the people’s will, said Hamid, who works on Hall Road. Establishment cannot engineer our destiny, we will vote for the PML-N, said Zahid Mahmood.