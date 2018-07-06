Khaqan, Fawad, Rind allowed to contest polls

LAHORE: Setting aside the election tribunal’s decisions, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday allowed former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry to contest polls from NA-57 and NA–67 respectively.A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a PML-N stalwart, to contest the election from NA-57, Rawalpindi-I.

Last month, an election tribunal disqualified Abbasi from contesting the general elections. The tribunal judge noted that Abbasi was “guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of complete information from his voters”.

The court also set aside an appellate tribunal’s verdict barring PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for life from contesting elections from NA-67, Jhelum.

Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers were rejected during a hearing of an appeal filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agricultural tax on his land. He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court disqualified the brother of former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and the candidate of PTI Chaudhry Muhammad Ramazan to contest election from PP-20 Toba Tek Singh on submitting false affidavit in connection with his dual nationality.

As per media reports, the SC declared Ramazan disqualified to contest elections as his British nationality had not expire at the time of submitting nomination papers.

The court also indicated for initiation of contempt of court proceedings under Article 204 against Ramazan on submitting fake affidavit. — Agencies

Sohail Khan adds from Islamabad: The Supreme Court Thursday permitted the PTI Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind to contest the forthcoming general elections.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard an appeal filed by Yar Muhammad Rind, challenging the verdict of Balochistan High Court (BHC), disqualifying him from contesting the elections.

The court set aside the verdict of the BHC and granted permission to him to contest the elections and directed the Election Commission to issue an electoral symbol to the provincial president of the PTI.

The BHC had disqualified Rind from contesting the polls on the grounds that he possessed a fake degree and had a murder case against him.

The learned high court had declared that the decision of the returning officer and the appellate tribunal would stand as the bench rejected Rind’s plea seeking permission to contest elections from PB-17 and NA-260, Kachi and Jhal Magsi. Following the BHC’s verdict, the PTI’s Balochistan president had announced that he will challenge the BHC’s decision in the Supreme Court.

Taj Muhammad Raisani, opponent candidate of Rind, had challenged the eligibility of the PTI leader.

Rind’s lawyer Latif Khosa submitted that he had intentionally written in the nomination papers that the PTI Balochistan president holds a Faculty of Arts (FA) degree.

The counsel submitted that his client Master’s degree was in fact a Madrassa degree which he had declared in the 2008 elections, but had chosen to not declare this time. He argued that the omission does not signify dishonesty on his part when he did not show it in the nomination papers for the upcoming elections.

Referring to the murder case against his client, Khosa submitted that his client has been granted bail in the case and he has already submitted a copy of it.