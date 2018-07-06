Candidates demand rules relaxation to spur electioneering

Islamabad : Specific modifications in the code of conduct are required to further speed up the on-going electioneering and other political activities, prior to general election.

The contesting candidates point out that specific restrictions in the code are somehow impeding their activities which eventually needs to be rectified to spur the electioneering.

They stressed for specific changes in the code of conduct's provisions for allowing banners, other than clothing material and a raise in election campaign budget.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), under the code of conduct, has allowed the candidates to run publicity campaigns through posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners or portraits, not larger than prescribed sizes.

Fareed Rehman, representing the chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and PTI candidate for NA-54 Asad Umer, specifically called for flexibility with regard to panaflexes since clothing-banners was not in vogue.

He called for level playing field for all political parties as one PTI candidate’s banners had been removed from constituency and appealed for the strict and indiscriminate action on violations of the code of conduct.

Highlighting different steps the DRO said that banners in large numbers - 1,048 of PTI, 980 of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), 1,224 of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and 350 of an independent candidate - have been removed over violation of code of conduct in the federal capital.

The majority of panaflexes had been removed for not mentioning the printer's name on the banners, he added.

He said panaflex issue will be discussed with ECP for any modification or amendment in rules and regulations.

Another candidate, referring to imposition of section 144 in Federal Capital during the election campaign, raised the question that is it fair to impose such section for holding election rallies and procession.

The DRO explained that the Section had been imposed since 2014 PTI sit-in.

It is also meant for checking the display of weapons in rallies and processions, he added.

Explaining the procedure for holding public gatherings and rallies, he said it was subjected to the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Candidate from NA-52 of PML-N Dr Tariq Fazal Chudhary pointed out that there was need to review the financial limit of election campaign, fixed for a candidate by keeping in mind the practicability factor.

He also suggested that there should be no compromise on size of banners and panaflexes but there may some relaxation on stuff and material.