Cattle farmers registered online: minister

LAHORE “Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department have computerised data of 87 lakh cattle farmers in the province through latest software which has stored the real-time data of cattle farmers. Technical collaboration has been extended to other provinces and Australia, Japan and South Korea by the Livestock Department.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer said this while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. The Minister was told the share of livestock sector in agriculture was 58.3 per cent and continuous awareness and information was extended to cattle farmers about diseases of different animals in more than 26 thousand villages of the province. The department has also introduced best practices to increase milk production. It has helped the farmers to become economically self-reliant. The Minister was informed the vaccination of animals will be completed soon. 353 mobile dispensaries, four mobile veterinary laboratories, 9,335 mobile motorcyclists and nine mobile training schools were providing assistance to the farmers.