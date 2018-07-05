Thu July 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Punjab Inter-Club Karate C’ship from tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Inter-Club Karate Team Kumite Karate Championship will be held here from July 6 (tomorrow) at the Gymnasium Hall of Punjab College.

Thirty-two clubs from all over the Punjab are participating in the event being held under aegis of Punjab Karate Association, stated a press release of PKA on Wednesday.

This competition is a part of the PKA talent hunt programme to tape talent at the grass root level. Four players from each clubs will participate in the team kumite event. Abdul Hafiz Bhatti, Director Sports Punjab Sport Board will be the Chief Guest at the closing / prize distribution ceremony.

