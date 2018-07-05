Journalists observe press freedom day today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is set to observe press freedom day today to highlight its struggle against the restrictions on press imposed by the martial law regime 41 years ago on this day (July 5).

According to a press release, unions of journalists affiliated with the PFUJ will hoist black flags on press clubs buildings across the country to denounce the dictatorial measures in which censorship was imposed on newspapers and the journalists and newspaper workers, who fought for the freedom of press, were arrested.

Pakistan is faced with the same situation today. Pre-censorship has become a routine practice in newspapers and private TV channels. Journalists, cameraman and columnists arc being intimidated, kidnapped and tortured by the state and non-state actors.

The distribution of Daily Dawn has been hampered and restricted in different areas to gag the free press in the country. To condemn this state of affairs, the PFJU has started a press freedom movement to ensure the free flow of information in the country.

The presidents of respective unions of journalists will hoist black flags on their respective press clubs (Buildings) in Abbottabad, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Quetta.

The main ceremony in this connection will be held at 5 pm in the paresis of National Press Club Islamabad. PFUJ President Afzal Butt, PPP senior Leader Farhatullah Babar and other politicians will spoke on the occasion.