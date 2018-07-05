KS&EW lauded for achieving self-reliance in shipbuilding

The launching ceremony of the 32-ton Bollard Pull (BP) Tug PNT NIAZ being built for the Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), said a press release on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, commander of Coastal Command (COMCOAST), graced the occasion as chief guest.

The spokesman for the PN said that the KS&EW had so far constructed 24 tugs ranging from 10-40 tons BP for its customers. This tug has a 34-meter overall length, with the displacement of 481 tons and the maximum speed of 12 knots.

The chief guest in his address appreciated the Pakistan Navy and the KS&EW for their valuable contribution towards attaining the goal of self-reliance in shipbuilding as this is the third tug of the same series for the Pakistan Navy being indigenously constructed by Karachi Shipyard.

He said that the Pakistan Navy was continuously entrusting Karachi Shipyard with the new projects and the latest in the line are 2 x frigates which were likely to be signed soon.

While highlighting the importance of the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the Naval Headquarters was pursuing the establishment of a new shipyard in Gwadar, which had already been approved by the federal government.

Earlier, the managing director of the KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, in his welcome address, said that Karachi Shipyard was fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by the government and the Pakistan Navy of pursuing self-reliance in defence shipbuilding industry.

This 32-ton Bollard Pull Tug is a testimony of our commitment to this daunting challenge, he said.

While highlighting current production activities of the KS&EW, he said that presently 6 x shipbuilding projects were simultaneously being constructed at the KS&EW.

He also expressed his profound gratitude for the Ministry of Defence Production and the Pakistan Navy for their continued support and patronage.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from the Government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Navy, the corporate sector and the KS&EW.