KE seizes 500 underground cable meters in Mehmoodabad

Continuing with its efforts to eradicate power theft and curb the menace of loadshedding, K-Electric (KE) is conducting an anti-theft drive across different areas of the city.

During an effective operation conducted in the water-treatment plant-2 area of Mehmoodabad, KE teams removed more than 500 meters of underground cables, weighing more than 700 kilograms.

The culprits involved in the theft were arrested and an FIR lodged against them, said a statement issued by the power utility.

Through this operation, more than 200 illegal connections were removed. The power supply in the area had greatly improved and the transmission losses would be reduced, said the statement.

In the past, K-Electric teams along with law enforcement agencies conducted several raids in this area and set up facilitation camps for the consumers.

Similarly, this time too, the power utility of Karachi aimed at discouraging illegal connections in Mehmoodabad by thoroughly searching the area to identify all illegal connections and other malpractices.

Alongside the disconnections, a facilitation camp was also set up to allow the residents to get their connections regularised, whereby more than 150 consumers acquired their new meters.

The KE says it is striving consistently to reduce the transmission and distribution losses, using several effective methods, whereby these losses have been reduced by 14 per cent since the year 2009.

A spokesperson highlighted that power theft causes faults and leads to interruptions in the supply of electricity.

K-Electric appreciates all communities and institutions that support its actions against the menace of power theft.