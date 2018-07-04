WORLD CUP FEVER AMONG YOUTH

Pak football needs huge investment, says Faisal

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: As love and following for football rose to new heights with unprecedented interest of youth in the World Cup, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Faisal Saleh Hayat called on the government and corporate sector to come forward and divert the interest towards building the future of the game in the country.

Taking time out from busy general election campaign, the PFF president in an exclusive talk with ‘The News’ on Tuesday said that like every other keen observer of the football, he also noticed the unprecedented interest of youth in the game.

“Your question is very pertinent and genuine. I have never seen interest for the game amongst teenagers as we have seen these days. There is a need to cap this interest and divert it towards building future of the game in the country.

“That is not possible if the PFF alone strives to achieve ultimate goal. The government as well as private sector will have to come forward and help us luring the youth towards the game in a big way. That is only possible if we inject huge money into infrastructure and training of youth.”

Faisal said that the court battle had crippled the activities of the game during the last three years. “Thanks to Supreme Court, we are back in business. Why these forces were allowed to destroy the game. Those who worked against genuine sports federations must be taught a lesson as these negative activities only meant for damaging the game future.

“At the time when PFF were forced to abandon the activities, we were ranked 160 in the world and were easily beating teams like Afghanistan and India in friendly and tournament matches.”

He said all those efforts that were initiated to raise the standard of the game went down to the drain. “Now we are taking a fresh start following three years’ lull period.”

When questioned was there a possibility to see Pakistan amongst the 48 teams which would compete in the World Cup in eight years time, he said that was very much possible with a combined effort.

“USA, Canada and Mexico are to host the 2026 World Cup, which would see a record number of 48 teams. Pakistan’s participation in that event is very much possible as 10 of the Asian teams would be there. What we need is to start preparations right now to achieve that target.

“But again I would say that the PFF efforts alone would not be enough. In every country where football is played and followed, the government takes keen interest in raising facilities and improving the financial plight of players. Apart from that, the corporate sector and multinational companies come forward in a big way to support and help players. What every athlete need is financial backing and support and football is no exception,” the PFF chief said.

He said that PFF was not taking a single penny from the government for establishing the training camps for the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in August.

“Such is the value that not even the government is giving any penny for establishing training camp and ultimately sending the team to the Asiad. Football federation is doing everything on its own.”

Faisal said it was his earnest desire to pay at least $1000 per day to every player on foreign trip as daily allowance. “For our meager resources we are paying $100 per player. We have just organised a national event that costs us around Rs10 million. There is a need to support football in a big way and for that we need practical help from government and private sector.”

The PFF president praised recent efforts of Coca Cola and Leisure League but said that the two should divert their efforts towards raising overall standard of the game in the country. “Along with the company and personal projection, we must keep in mind that it is the national interest that is more important. I would request these sponsors to back our national teams using their names and logos.”

Faisal also thanked Geo and Jang Group for showing interest in the football league and hoped that the step would go a long way in popularizing the game in the country.