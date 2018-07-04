US principal deputy assistant secretary calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: The United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice G Wells Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between the two countries during the meeting.

The US principal deputy assistant secretary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role the Pakistan Army had played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Both the sides reaffirmed commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region, and discussed measures towards that end. They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.