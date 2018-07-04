Violation of election code: DC issues warning to Rana Sanaullah, Nisar

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer Syed Ahmed Fawad has issued warning to former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, candidates for NA-106, for violating the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The deputy commissioner summoned the candidates - Rana Sanaullah Khan and Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt - in his office and informed them about the reports against them regarding the violations. He issued warning to the candidates and directed them to follow the code of conduct in letter and spirit. The DC reiterated that the candidates were bound to comply with the code of conduct. He said the candidates could only display the banners/posters of the size specified by the ECP. He said display of arms was prohibited and asked candidates and their supporters not to break the law. The DC urged the candidates to extend cooperation for holding peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections, otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators of the law without any discrimination. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner called a meeting of the ADCs and ACs. He directed them for providing all-out administrative support for holding the general elections in pleasant and conducive environment. He asked the ACs for getting the code of conduct implemented during the election campaign in their respective areas and submitting report to him in case of any violation.