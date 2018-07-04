Wed July 04, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

PSL-3 gets positive evaluation report

LAHORE: A leading sports evaluation firm has given the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) a hugely positive report on the third edition of the tournament. The event was held in February-March this year in the UAE with three games including the final played in Pakistan.

According to an extensive research on the league, the HBL PSL and its official sponsors generated 38% higher value than the previous season showing a rapid growth in the league. Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings were the top two performing franchises in terms of total media value.

