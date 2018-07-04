Richardson to quit ICC after WC

LONDON: Dave Richardson, the ICC Chief Executive, will step down from his role following the 2019 World Cup, he announced on Tuesday.

Richardson has held the role since 2012 after joining the governing body of the sport in 2002 as ICC General Manager - Cricket. Richardson stressed that the timing was perfect to vacate a post after the mega event in England next summer. “The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire. But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right,” he said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all members to play at the highest level.

“I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud.” Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman, thanked Richardson for his contributions.