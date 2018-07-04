Injured Curran out of India T20s, ODIs

LONDON: Tom Curran has been ruled out of England’s T20I and ODI series against India with a left side strain.

The Surrey bowling all-rounder was expected to be fit to play after Tuesday’s opening match at Old Trafford but having ascertained the severity of the injury, he will now miss the rest of the white-ball summer.

Surrey are less than impressed, particularly as Curran has only played four games for them this season, all in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He started the summer playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and, with the ODI series finishing on July 17, the County were looking forward to welcoming him back for the remainder of the season.

He is a key part of their T20 Blast campaign and would bolster their attack in the County Championship, too, with Surrey currently sitting top of Division One after seven games, gunning for their first title since 2002. They are unsure at this point when he is likely to return. Tom has been replaced in both squads by his brother, Sam Curran, and will now commence his rehabilitation programme at the Kia Oval under the supervision of Surrey and England’s medical teams.