Japan women’s university to accept transgender students

TOKYO: In a rare move, a Japanese women’s university said Tuesday it will begin in 2020 accepting transgender students who were born male but identify as female. An official at the education ministry told AFP the move by Ochanomizu University in Tokyo was “likely unprecedented”, though he could not confirm if it was a national first, and praised the decision. “It is desirable that many universities take steps in the direction of understanding the needs of sexual minorities, though making such a decision is up to each university,” he said. A university spokesman said the policy would come into force from fiscal year 2020, and would apply to would-be students who were born male but identify as female.