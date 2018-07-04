Home economics college gets interim head

Islamabad : The Islamabad College of Home Economics and Management Sciences, F-7/2, has got new yet interim principal.

The Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, has tasked Sadia Ashraf, the senior most teacher of the college, with looking after the post of the principal until further orders.

The post fell vacant lately after principal Samar Zaffar retired on reaching the age of superannuation.

The new principal said she would strive to turn the college into the country’s best home economics institution through academic excellence.