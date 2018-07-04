SMIU forms Core Group of its alumni

Sindh Madressatul Islam University has formed a 15-member Core Group of SMIU’s alumni belonging to school, college and university in a meeting held on Tuesday at the Senate Hall of SMIU. It was chaired by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU.

In the meeting it was decided that the main task of Core Group of SMIU’s alumni would be to expand its ranks and organize SMIU’s alumnus for formation of SMIU’s Alumni Council.

Addressing the meeting Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that it was a matter of happiness for him that a large number of old students of this historic institution, who have studied over here from 1957 to 2017, have attended the meeting and shown their love and reverence for their alma-mater. He said that SMIU being an alma mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leading personalities of their own professional areas, wants to reunite its alumni and refresh their association with SMIU. In this respect a Core Group of SMIU’s alumni will launch a membership campaign for bringing old students of its school, college and university on one platform. After that SMIU’s Alumni Council will be formed in the next a few months.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had not only received his early education from SMI, but he had elevated it to the level of college and had also bequeathed one third of his property for it. Likewise, SMIU is trying to bring its old students under the one umbrella of SMIU’s Alumni Council. He said that now SMIU is recognized as one of the great institutions of the country, now we are trying to get international recognition for it as a best institution of the world.