Yousuf likely to serve as frontline goalkeeper

KARACHI: Denmark-based Yousuf Butt is expected to serve as the first choice goalkeeper for Pakistan in the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

‘The News’ learnt through a credible source in the Pakistan team on Tuesday that Yousuf has been included in the squad for Asian Games as the only foreign-based senior player.

The source said that the other two senior players to be part of the Asian Games squad were home-based. As per rules of the Asian Games, a team can have three senior players in its under-23 squad. Yousuf is yet to join the camp. The Toronto-born acrobatic goalkeeper plays for Denmark’s second division club Greve Fodbold.

Pakistan’s other Denmark-based player Mohammad Ali and Hassan Bashir also play for the same club. A 20-member Pakistan team, accompanied by six officials, will participate in the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Danish captain Hassan Bashir, who will arrive in Lahore later this week, will be fielded in the SAFF Championship to be held in Bangladesh from September 4-15.Hassan had shown his availability for both the events during an interview with ‘The News’ last month.

Former Pakistan captain Kaleemullah has not yet joined the national team camp. Kaleem, who has been playing professional football in Turkey, was called by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on June 29.

He was asked to report for the camp on June 30 before 3pm. “Kaleem has so far not reported for the camp,” a team source told this correspondent on Tuesday. It has been learnt that the PFF plans to utilise Kaleem in the SAFF Cup which Pakistan have never won.

In the seven-nation SAFF Cup, Pakistan have been bracketed with Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. This correspondent tried to contact Kaleem on Tuesday but his cell phone was off.Pakistan players have been preparing for the two back-to-back assignments at Lahore since May 25.

Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira is supervising the camp. Brazilian trainer Jose Portella is also in the camp to look after the fitness of the players. Pakistan are returning to international circuit after three years which were wasted because of a rift within the football fraternity of the country.

Pakistan will travel to Bahrain on July 15 to play a few practice matches against local clubs of the country which has a good football structure. The PFF is trying to arrange a tour for the team after the Bahrain tour for a few more matches before heading to Indonesia for the Asian Games.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa and Mohammad Habib are assisting Jose Nogueira in the camp at the Model Town Ground in Lahore.

Shehzad Anwar is acting as technical coordinator of the team.In the Asian Games, as many as 32 teams will vie for the title. This will be the biggest event in the history of Asian Games football.