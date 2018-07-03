Caretaker CM asks administration to be watchful and focused

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed the administration to be watchful and focused on monitoring the movement of doubtful elements in their respective areas.
“The administration should monitoring the entry and exit routes to and from the province, enhance the intelligence sharing level amongst the intelligence outfits and make redeployment in police stations of sensitive areas,” he said after a presentation made by Hazara Division Commissioner Amjad Ali Khan and Regional Police Officer Muhammad Alam Shinwari on the arrangements of peaceful conduct of elections in the Hazara division. Officers of the district administration and police attended.
The chief minister directed to cancel all holidays of all psychiatrists of public sector hospitals throughout the province.
