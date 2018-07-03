Shaukat lauds SBP’s sports infrastructure

LAHORE: Punjab Interim Sports Minister Shaukat Javed appreciated Sports Board Punjab’s efforts for the development of sports and expressed his determination to utilize all resources for the better future of sports in the province; he was addressing a performance review meeting of Sports Board Punjab at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry gave a detailed briefing about the Sports Board Punjab’s past and future sports projects during the meeting.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Additional Secretary Zahid Hussain, Deputy Secretary Ahmed Kamal, Anees Sheikh, Director Project Management Unit Akram Soban and other top officials also attended the meeting. Punjab Interim Sports Minister Shaukat Javed, who was Chef de Mission of Pakistan contingent at Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016, said it’s govt’s responsibility to build sports infrastructure in the province and Sports Board Punjab is doing its duty quite satisfactorily. Shaukat Javed, who is also Vice-President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), said that he’s quite aware of his duties as Punjab Sports Minister. “I am ready to cooperate fully for the promotion of spots in the province. Building top level sports infrastructure in the province is definitely a great task and it requires collective efforts and we will take all possible measures to achieve our goal,” he added.

Shaukat lauded the role of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in the development of sports in the country. He also appreciated the decision of issuance of annual grants to sports associations.

Shaukat said archery and baseball stadiums will also be built in the province. “It’s basic need of any sport to have a well-furnished playfield for the young talented players. There is a great swimming facility for potential swimmers in the shape of State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex. Young swimmers must take full benefit of this international level facility,” he continued.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry, on this occasion said the establishing best sports infrastructure in the province has been top priority of Sports Board Punjab. “Sports Board Punjab will also conduct district, divisional and provincial level sports competitions in near future,” he informed.