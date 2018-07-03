Abu Dhabi announces T20 League

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) has announced an abbreviated T20 league which features six teams and runs across three days from October 4-6.

Named as Abu Dhabi T20 League, the inaugural season will witness a domestic team each from England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Australia in addition to a team from the United Arab Emirates.

The teams include the Yorkshire Vikings from England’s T20 Blast, the Multiply Titans from South Africa’s CSA T20 Challenge, the Boost Defenders from Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League, the Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League and the Hobart Hurricanes from Australia’s Big Bash League.

Chris Gayle, one of the marquee players, has been confirmed to participate in the tournament. Apart from him, England’s Tymal Mills and Gary Ballance, and Pakistan’s Yasir Shah will also feature in the tournament.

The tournament, which has been sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the ICC, will be conducted with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

“Make no mistake, this a dynamic field of the best of the best,” Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, ADSC.

“With this level of player power, the tournament allows Abu Dhabi to deliver on our mandate of ushering in an exciting new era of cricket in the Emirates. The tournament will certainly help cement Abu Dhabi’s international sporting credentials, reinforcing its major events hub reputation and expand awareness of our world-class facilities.”

Xpertise in world-class events all set the scene for a wonderful event which we hope to see expand annually.”