Philosophical foundation of Pakistan highlighted

LAHORE : Justice (R) Nasira Javid Iqbal on Monday highlighted the philosophical foundation of Pakistan exploring Allama Iqbal’s writings.

Sh was addressing a young leaders moot. A high level of enthusiasm among the participants continued on the second day of the six-day long young leaders moot.

The theme of the day celebrated the major milestones of Pakistan through a diverse panel of industry icons. The theme explored 3Ps, the philosophical and psychological setup of the region along with the possibilities that lie within the country.Talking about the moot theme, Ayesha Janjua, said “Youth of today will inherit the nation tomorrow, hence it is crucial for them to understand the foundation on which our nation was built and the current situation on which it stands. This will enable our future leaders to identify and work towards the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Shireen Naqvi started proceedings in her capacity as ‘Day Champ’, providing participants with valuable insights about the possibilities and challenges of the country. A thought-provoking discussion was also carried out by Javed Jabbar, former Senator and federal minister. Justice (R) Nasira Javid Iqbal discussed the philosophical foundation of Pakistan exploring Allama Iqbal’s writings that encouraged the participants to take charge.

A plenary segment titled ‘Technology for Pakistan's biggest challenges?’ followed which was moderated by Zainab Tariq and included Yusuf Hussain, Madiha Hussain, Nadeem Pervaiz and Junaid Iqbal amongst the panelists. During the session, the participants got the opportunity to learn from the panel regarding how technology can help to alleviate specific problems that afflict our nation and impede their development prospects and how it is central to the dynamics of economic development itself.The conference also featured spotlight sessions by Shuja Haider, singer, songwriter and a composer and Fiza Farhan on the topic ‘Breaking Barriers’ and shared their epic tales of struggle and success. Shahzad Nawaz, actor and producer highlighted the importance of projecting a positive image of the country globally and how it can be achieved successfully. A capacity building segment on goal setting ended this rigorous day for the participants with academic and practical based knowledge.

Jang Media Group, The News and Geo News are the official media partners.

Ortho OPD inaugurated: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Sajid Khan inaugurated upgraded Orthopaedic Out-Patient Department at Jinnah Hospital on Monday.

The department has been renovated in three months at a cost of Rs3.5 million, provided by philanthropists. Faculty of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Head of Orthopaedic Department Prof Tehseen Riaz, philanthropists, administrative doctors and paramedics were also present.

The minister observed the process of issuance of tokens, sitting arrangements for patients and attendants, handling of patients at four terminals each comprising one consultant and two junior doctors. He also witnessed ongoing rehabilitation work at Orthopaedic Ward and upgradation of operation theatre. The bed capacity of the ward will be increased from existing 30 to 60 after up-gradation to be completed within a fortnight.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cleaned the storm water drain of PIA Housing Society, which was choked with garbage and was resulting in serious inconvenience for the citizens.

Officials said the drain was constructed by LDA/TEPA as a storm water drain but after construction it was abandoned by LDA and presently no one owned this channel. This 1.75m wide, 2 meter deep and 1.5km long drain stretches along PIA Boulevard from Hakim Chowk up till Wapda Town Roundabout. They added that neither Wasa nor LDA cleaned this drain for the past several years and it had turned into a long garbage bin as majority of the shopkeepers throw their waste in it regularly. They said though LWMC didn’t have proper equipment and jurisdiction, it pushed its teams to perform the hectic task of cleaning this drain. Officials said that PIA Society was also not cooperating with the LWMC as repeated notices and letters were sent to them regarding garbage in this drain by the LWMC. They said it’s the duty of the society to stop the shopkeepers from throwing waste in the drain ignoring the LWMC’s containers which are placed in the market.