Maryam withdrew nomination from NA-125

LAHORE : Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday withdrew her candidature from the constituency NA-125.

Advocate Tanvir Zia Butt had filed an application on behalf of Maryam Nawaz before the returning officer concerned. She contended in her application that because of not withdrawing the nomination papers on time she has been allotted the electoral symbol pencil as an independent candidate, therefore, her name and her election symbol of pencil not be printed on her ballot papers.

The RO Asif Bashir accepted the application and issued a notification under sub-section 4 of Section 72 of Election Act 2017 stating that the candidature of Maryam Nawaz will be considered withdrawn. Earlier, the RO had allotted electoral symbol ‘Pencil’ to Maryam Nawz Sharif as her documents were not withdrawn on the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers. Maryam Nawz is contesting in NA-127 against PTI candidate Jamshaid Cheema.