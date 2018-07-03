Plan chalked out in light of rainfall prediction: KWSB

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Shaikh said on Monday that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to deal with the rainfall forecast in a meeting at his office.

He mentioned that repair work of choked sewerage lines and pipeline leakages is also being carried out. He said that necessary machines have been deployed at all pumping stations in case of an emergency.

Khalid advised the officials to be courteous to the people who lodge complaints as KWSB has been serving the people for decades.