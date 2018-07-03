Tue July 03, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

World Sports Journalists Day observed in Karachi

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) observed the World Sports Journalists Day here on Monday.

A seminar was held on news, fake news and responsibilities of journalists. It was attended by a large number of sports journalists of the provincial metropolis. Sindh caretaker sports minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah also attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion sports journalists highlighted the importance of releasing true news based on facts.

They stressed that news should be properly investigated.

Senior journalist Rashid Aziz said that journalists should follow ethics while doing their job.

Dr Junaid, who is also the chief patron of SJAS, said that sports journalists should bring forth the irregularities in sports.

Senior cricket correspondent Abdul Majid Bhatti, Shahid Hashmi, Zubair Nazir and BBC correspondent Abdul Rasheed Shakoor also spoke on the occasion. National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) representative Ibne Hassan was also present on the occasion.

Comments

