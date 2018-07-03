Health centre set up in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: The Thar Foundation has established a Gorano Mother and Child Health Center where doctors including a lady doctor will provide treatment and medicines free of cost to the residents of Gorano and surrounding areas. Inaugurated on Monday, the health center will benefit a large population of Tharparkar, especially mothers and newborns who will not have to travel to Islamkot or Mithi for treatment of even minor illnesses.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the speakers appreciated the role of Thar Foundation in helping and assisting the people of Thar. They said the Gorano Health Center will help reduce the infant and maternal mortality rate in the area. The Thar Foundation has also built primary schools and arranged for supply of safe drinking water in the area. They had earlier set up the Marvi Clinic at Thar Block II.