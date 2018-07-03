Pakistan to continue playing role in world peace: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday affirmed that Pakistan would continue to play positive role being one of the highest troop contributing nation for maintaining international peace and security under United Nations Flag.

He was talking to Under Secretary General, United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix who called on him at GHQ, Rawalpindi, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations issued here.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.