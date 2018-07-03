Bilawal vows to resolve problems of masses

THATTA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while campaigning for the forthcoming elections, said on Monday that they (PPP) will change the fate of Pakistan and will launch the eliminate hunger programme for the poor if they came into power. Speaking to supporters in Gharo city of Thatta district, the PPP chief said that they had presented their manifesto noting that the party initiated revolutionary programmes like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues, he vowed. We will provide food cards to masses through which they will get subsidized food, he said. Bilawal told the participants that he needed their support and urged them to become his arms. He said he will himself resolve the problems of masses. "I want to change the fate of the country and if the people are with us then no one can stop us," he said. He said that eliminating hunger was a part of their manifesto. "We will open food centres in every area which will be run by women," he said. He asked the participants of the gathering to support him for fulfilling the promise of Benazir Bhutto and to save the country. He asked the people to affix the stamp on the mark of arrow (the election symbol of PPP). Undeterred by a mob attack on his caravan a day earlier during his electoral rally in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, Bilawal hit the city's roads once again early Monday. The PPP does not believe in politics of violence, the PPP chairman said as he stepped out of his car en route to interior Sindh to address supporters. "My warm welcome in Lyari did not go down well with opposing parties," he added. Speaking to supporters in Quaidabad, he said that stones were pelted at his rally on Sunday under a conspiracy. The PPP chairman was also due to visit Sujawal, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Hyderabad districts on Monday. After Sindh, Bilawal will campaign in southern Punjab and then in the rest of the country.

THATTA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while campaigning for the forthcoming elections, said on Monday that they (PPP) will change the fate of Pakistan and will launch the eliminate hunger programme for the poor if they came into power. Speaking to supporters in Gharo city of Thatta district, the PPP chief said that they had presented their manifesto noting that the party initiated revolutionary programmes like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues, he vowed. We will provide food cards to masses through which they will get subsidized food, he said. Bilawal told the participants that he needed their support and urged them to become his arms. He said he will himself resolve the problems of masses. "I want to change the fate of the country and if the people are with us then no one can stop us," he said. He said that eliminating hunger was a part of their manifesto. "We will open food centres in every area which will be run by women," he said. He asked the participants of the gathering to support him for fulfilling the promise of Benazir Bhutto and to save the country. He asked the people to affix the stamp on the mark of arrow (the election symbol of PPP). Undeterred by a mob attack on his caravan a day earlier during his electoral rally in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, Bilawal hit the city's roads once again early Monday. The PPP does not believe in politics of violence, the PPP chairman said as he stepped out of his car en route to interior Sindh to address supporters. "My warm welcome in Lyari did not go down well with opposing parties," he added. Speaking to supporters in Quaidabad, he said that stones were pelted at his rally on Sunday under a conspiracy. The PPP chairman was also due to visit Sujawal, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Hyderabad districts on Monday. After Sindh, Bilawal will campaign in southern Punjab and then in

x Advertisement

the rest of the country.