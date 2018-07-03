Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

I
INP
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz may call for boycott a week before polls: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Monday that it seems former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will call for boycott a week before polls.

x
Advertisement

Speaking to media at Darbar-Aaliya Morha Sharif he said that Pakistan’s economy is under pressure due to the flawed policies of previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that if given chance in the coming election PTI would resolve water crisis in Islamabad on urgent basis.

The PTI leader said that his party won’t strike any deal with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to come into the corridors of power.

“The way things are going it looks like Almighty Allah wants to take an important task from Imran Khan,” he added.

During his visit Asad Umar requested shrine’s caretaker to do special prayers for his win in the forthcoming election.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar