SC allows Sardar Nasrullah, son to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Sunday allowed a candidate from NA-194 (Rajanpur) Sardar Nasarullah Dareshak and his son to contest elections. According to details, counsel for Sardar Nasarullah said that Indus Sugar Mills was not property of his client Ali Raza had only six per cent shares in the mills. It may be recalled that the election tribunal had rejected nomination papers of Sardar Dareshak earlier.