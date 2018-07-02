Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC allows Sardar Nasrullah, son to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Sunday allowed a candidate from NA-194 (Rajanpur) Sardar Nasarullah Dareshak and his son to contest elections. According to details, counsel for Sardar Nasarullah said that Indus Sugar Mills was not property of his client Ali Raza had only six per cent shares in the mills. It may be recalled that the election tribunal had rejected nomination papers of Sardar Dareshak earlier.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar