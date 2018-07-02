Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India Sunday exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously at Islamabad and New Delhi the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country lodged in the jails, Geo News reported while citing a statement by the ministry of foreign affairs.

Pakistan handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners — 53 civil and 418 fishermen — in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

“This is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively,” the statement said. On January 7, Pakistan had released 147 Indian fishermen from a prison in Karachi’s Malir as a goodwill gesture. According to jail officials, the fishermen were sent to Lahore Cantt Station, where they will go to India through Wagah Border. The Edhi Foundation officials said the travel expenses of the Indian fishermen were paid by charity. On January 1, Pakistan government had handed over the list of 457 Indian prisoners including 58 civil and 399 fishermen in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India. The lists of 249 civilian prisoners and 108 fishermen were handed over to Pakistan. While exchanging the lists the Indian government emphasised on the need for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite release of nine Indian civilian prisoners and 229 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentences and whose nationalities have been confirmed.