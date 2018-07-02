Andretti says stewards got it wrong on Vettel penalty

SPIELBERG, Austria: Former world champion Mario Andretti has criticised Formula one stewards for hitting Ferrari’s title contender Sebastian Vettel with a three-place grid penalty for a qualifying incident at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Vettel, 14 points behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the battle of four times champions chasing a fifth crown, starts sixth at the Red Bull Ring, with his British rival lining up on the front row. The German was handed the demotion for impeding Renault’s Carlos Sainz in the second phase of qualifying, with both drivers going through to the final 10-car shootout.