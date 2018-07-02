No power through ‘power politics’: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has denied having a secret meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said this in an interview on Geo News' show Capital Talk, which will be aired on Monday at 8:03pm.

Responding to a question, the former president said that he wants to see his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, becoming the prime minister. The PPP leader said that he would prefer to sit on the opposition benches than coming in power through 'power politics'.

Zardari thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif for his wishes on the late Benazir Bhutto's birthday. He predicted that the country won't have political stability even after the general election.