Allegations against sensitive dept: Nawaz should take back statement or ticket from Iqbal Siraj, says Qureshi

MULTAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for hurling reckless allegations at a sensitive institution.

Qureshi was addressing a press conference at the residence of Rajan Bakhsh Gilani here on Sunday. “Iqbal Siraj has categorically dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s allegations that officials of the Agriculture Department carried out a raid on his store. “Nawaz Sharif should either withdraw his statement or take back PML-N ticket from Siraj Iqbal,” demanded Qureshi. He said it would be the biggest blunder of the PML-N if it boycotts Election 2018. Qureshi strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy in Lyari. -NNI

Monitoring desk adds: Qureshi announced that local political leader Rajan Bakhsh Gilani and PPP’s Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined Imran Khan’s party, according to a Geo News report. While addressing the media in Multan, Qureshi said “Mian Rajan Bakhsh Gilani will make the formal announcement of joining the PTI during a religious scholars’ conference in Golra Sharif on July 6. During the conference, Mian Gilani’s followers will also announce their support for our party,” he added. Qureshi continued, “Raja Abdul Ghaffar has also left the PPP to join the PTI.”

Qureshi said: “The PML-N is split into two and Chaudhry Nisar has parted ways with it. There is no consistency in the statements issued by Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif.

He said: “There is an environment of disappointment in the PML-N.” He said the politicians of south Punjab are contesting the general election from PTI’s platform.

Stating that candidates have opted to contest the general election independently, instead of on the PML-N ticket, the PTI leader said:“They have realised that the party has become a liability.” Regarding the significant upward revision in petroleum prices, Qureshi said: "The caretaker government has hiked fuel prices twice since assuming power owing to the previous government’s flawed economic policies."