The rule of the elite

Although Pakistan is facing an acute financial crisis with low foreign exchange reserves, financial regulatory agencies are least concerned over the fact that billions of dollars are transferred out of the country by a few hundreds. This amount, at times, amounts to that sent as remittances by hundreds of thousands Pakistanis working in the Gulf States. In our country, people who have dual nationalities – those who have revoked all loyalties to Pakistan while pledging an oath of citizenship of the US, UK or Canada – continue to do business here, getting lucrative contracts and high-paying jobs because they cannot get similar opportunities elsewhere.

They manage to penetrate into political parties by funding their election campaigns with a few thousand dollars in return for favours. It seems that the future of 200 million Pakistanis is being sacrificed for the welfare of a few thousands who have already relocated their family and assets abroad. When on a trip to abroad, view palatial houses, high-rise buildings and penthouses that are owned by a few Pakistani who pay a pittance in taxes, but earn billions of rupees.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar