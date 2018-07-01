Appointment of AMC’s dean challenged in PHC

ABBOTTABAD: The appointment of dean of Ayub Medical College (AMC) was challenged in the Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court on Saturday.

The court termed the appointment violation of the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court issued notices to all parties and fixed 2 July for hearing. The writ petition was filed by Dr Meraj and others.

It stated that all appointments and transfers made after the orders of the ECP after May 31, 2018 were illegal and had no legal standing.

It said appointment of dean of Ayub Medical College Dr Salma Aslam Kundi by the board of governors (BoG) was violation of the ECP’s

orders about transfers and postings.

Dr Salma Kundi is the wife of former Member National Assembly Dr Azhar Jadoon. She was appointed after the resignation of Dr Azizun Nisa, who resigned a year before completing her tenure.

Dr Salma Kundi was one of the aspirants for the post of dean despite lacking the requisite experience. She finally got the slot as acting dean after resignation of Dr Azizun Nisa.