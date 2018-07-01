Nadra ex-deputy chairman booked for stealing record

ISLAMABAD: The Secretariat Police have registered a ‘First Information Report’ (FIR) against the former deputy chairman of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, for stealing gadgets/equipment containing highly sensitive information documented in the Nadra record.

The FIR, under Section 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), was registered on June 28, 2018 at 8:30pm on the written complaint filed by the Nadra Chief of Staff Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan.

In the written complaint submitted by Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan for registering the case, he alleged that Nadra Deputy Chairman Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, son of Syed Altaf Ali, was recently dismissed from his official position.

While clearing up his desk of his personal belongings, the dismissed from service deputy chairman also stole ‘gadgets/equipment’ worth Rs350,000 containing highly sensitive information of Nadra.

The complainant said in the application that the Nadra repeatedly contacted Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah to return the official ‘gadgets/equipment’ which he took away while leaving office. However, he has still not complied with the Nadra directions.

On receiving the written complaint from the Nadra chief of staff, the Secretariat Police have registered a case under Section 380 of PPC against Nadra former deputy chairman Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah and have started investigations into the case.