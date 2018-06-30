PIA announces schedule for flights during Shandur festival

CHITRAL: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced the scheduled for the special flights during Shandur festival.

“Two special flights will start operation from the Islamabad International Airport on July 7.

The flight will take off at 10:15am on July 7 from Islamabad and return to Islamabad at 11:55am,” PIA district sale manager Muhammad Ibrahim Anwar said in a statement.

He said on July 11, the PIA flight would come to Chitral at 10:15am and return to Islamabad at 11:55am.

The famous Shandur festival would get underway on July 7.

Besides polo matches between the Gilgit Batistan teams, paragliding, musical concerts, traditional dances would also be part of the festival.

The organisers expect a large number of spectators this year and arrangements are being made to facilitate them.

“A large number of tourists have already reached Chitral. We expect a large number of tourists this year,” said Syed Harir Shah, a tourism promoter.

He said the terrorism had shattered the tourism sector in the region, forcing people to shut hotels and other facilities.

“Now the things have changed. Peace has been restored and both foreign and domestic tourists are facing no problems to visit the region,” he added.