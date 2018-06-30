Inspectors transferred

Print Story
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore BA Nasir has issued orders for transfer and posting of 95 inspectors. A notification in this regard was issued on Friday. The move is aimed at ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.
