Sat June 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Inspectors transferred

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore BA Nasir has issued orders for transfer and posting of 95 inspectors. A notification in this regard was issued on Friday. The move is aimed at ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

